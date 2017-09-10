Bo'ness 1 Linlithgow 2: Rose earn derby bragging rights

Linlithgow Rose took the honours from the first derby of the season with a 2-1 win in the Superleague clash with Bo'ness United at Newtown Park.

The visitors headed to Bo'ness looking to end a run of five successive derby defeats.

And they got off to the perfect start by taking the lead in eight minutes when Roddy MacLennan - one of three players who returned to Prestonfield after playing for Bo'ness last season - curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the area.

Only a fine save by Andy Murphy prevented Owen Ronald making it 2-0 before the home side were sparked into life.

A series of corners almost saw Blair Batchelor head into his own net before Fraser Keast shot wide.

Tommy Coyne had a drive saved for Linlithgow before Chris Donnelly forced an excellent save from Ritchie Barnard as Bo’ness pushed for a leveller.

And it came three minutes from half-time in controversial circumstances. A decent move saw Michael Gemmell play the ball to Donnelly who finished well only to see the flag raised for offside but referee Duncan Smith awarded the goal.

Linlithgow regained the lead just before the hour when the BUs failed to clear their lines and the ball fell to Ronald who cracked an unstoppable drive into the top corner.

Bo’ness should have equalised but Marty Wright passed up a great chance with his first touch of the ball and from the rebound Colin Leiper knocked Calum Scott’s shot off the line.

With the game getting stretched Ronald forced a good save from Murphy and on 80 minutes the keeper pushed a Ronald free kick onto the post.

Bo'ness were reduced to 10 men when Murray Carstairs received a red card for a late foul on Ronald, but kept pushing for an equaliser and a penalty appeal was waved away when Scott Sally went down in the box.

Deep into injury time Wright had a shot saved and from the rebound Donnelly saw his shot hit the bar as the visitors held on for the win.