Bo’ness 2 Linlithgow 0: MacLennan double wins derby

Two injury-time strikes from old boy Roddy MacLennan inflicted a derby defeat on Linlithgow Rose at Bo’ness on Saturday.

It looked as if the short trip over the flints to face their local rivals was going to yield a point for a Rose side still battling to retain their Superleague status.

But it wasn’t to be as the late, late show from MacLennan - one of three players who controversially switched clubs last summer - ensured they returned to Prestonfield empty-handed.

From the kick-off it was Bo’ness who dominated, looking much sharper than the Rose, and in the seventh minute the visitors were lucky not to concede after a mix up between keeper Darren Hill and Kevin Kelbie.

Bo’ness were looking for their fourth successive derby win over Rose and in the 14th minute Hill made a fantastic one-handed save to deny Will Snowdon when a Sloan corner broke to the Bo’ness man.

For their part, Rose had their best chance of the half after 30 minutes when Reece Donaldson’s cross found Tommy Coyne at the back post, but Bo’ness keeper Andy Murphy did very well to block the striker’s close range volley.

Rose were relieved to hear the half-time whistle still all square as the home side had been well on top, although clear cut chances were few.

Rose almost punished Bo’ness for failing to make the most of their dominance when they came close to taking the lead shortly after the restart.

Colin Leipe got in a header from a Jack Beaumont corner, but Murphy got his fingertips to Leiper’s header and the ball came back off the crossbar.

In the 88th minute Hill was quick to get out of his box and clear the danger when Roddy MacLennan threatened to break clear and it looked as if that was that in terms of a goal.

But with a share of the spoils looking certain, disaster struck for Rose two minutes into added time.

Campbell’s header from Sloan’s corner was going wide but McNab stuck out a foot and deflected the ball across goal to Roddy MacLennan whose shot hit the underside of the bar. And although Hill scrambled the ball away the linesman signalled the ball had crossed the line and the goal was given.

It was a sickener for the visitors. They tried to rally and Kelly had a header go wide, but their misery was compounded in the fifth minute of stoppage time as Bo’ness got a second.

Once more MacLennan did the damage, this time delightfully curling the ball into the top corner of the net after good work from substitute Conor Scullion.