Bo’ness not looking too much into pre-season results

Bo’ness United manager Allan McGonigal is eager to get his team back into competitive football and is not looking too much into the result of their pre-season friendlies.

United will face Auchinleck Talbot on Saturday in a testimonial match for Will Snowdon, who has been at the club for 10 years.

Allan said that both teams were highly competitive and “would not treat it like a friendly game”.

Bo’ness have also had pre-season friendlies against Hamilton Accies, Hurlford United and Lothian Thistle, with the only win so far being a 2-0 victory over Hamilton.

Pre-season will wrap up with a tie against Bathgate Thistle on Wednesday, August 2.

But Alan is adamant that pre-season doesn’t have too much bearing on how the team will do when competitive football kicks-off again.

He said: “I’ve had good pre-seasons where things don’t go well in the league and bad pre-seasons when they do go well in the league so I don’t think they matter too much.

“All you’re trying to do in pre-season is to get the boys fit, there’s no question about that. The fitness levels now are quite good. They’re sharpness levels are not up to speed but we didn’t start back until July 3 so it’ll all coming a bit quickly.

“I’m sure the boys will all get up to speed after Bathgate and training on the Monday to be ready for the first game.

“We have no superstars at the club. What we have is a team who will win together and lose together and they’ll all be hard working with a hunger and desire to do well for the supporters.

“Football is all about confidence and hopefully we can hit the ground running.

“Everything we’re doing now is geared towards the first game. There’s no question about: nothing else matters.”

United have recently signed Jack Wilson from Kelty Hearts and Mark Steel on a six month loan from Hamilton Accies, who should both make an appearance in the Auchinleck game.

Competitive football will commence on August 5 when United host Carnoustie Panmure.