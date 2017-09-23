Bo'ness United boss Allan McGonigal says he'll quit if BUs lose this Saturday

Bo’ness United manager Allan McGonigal reckons he is one defeat away from losing his job at Newtown Park.

McGonigal, speaking in the wake of a 5-1 thumping at Hill of Beath Hawthorn that leaves his side fourth bottom in McBookie.com East Superleague, says this Saturday’s Scottish Junior Cup tie at Lochee Harp is make or break.

“There is a crisis at this club just now and it is a must win game this week,” Allan said.

“If Bo’ness don’t win this week they will be looking for a new manager.

“As much as the players love me to bits, even they would be saying that they need a change.

“I would quit if we lost this cup tie. Bo’ness is a Scottish Cup team. As much as it is an away tie, we still expect to win the game.

“If we play the way we did against Hawthorn, we will be under pressure. The players have got to start believing in themselves and work harder.”

Bo’ness have selection problems for the vital match this weekend, with Chris Donnelly a major doubt with a hip injury, Marty Wright and Fraser Keast definitely out injured and Murray Carstairs suspended.

“It is three massive players we have lost,” Allan added.

“I heard some Bo’ness fans shouting: ‘Go back to America McGonigal’ at me last week but it’s not just me who’s under pressure.

“Certain players need to step up to the plate because if I go then whoever replaced me would be wanting rid of them.”