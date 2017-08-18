Bo'ness United manager Allan McGonigal: I have four games to save my job

Have your say

Bo’ness United manager Allan McGonigal thinks his job could be on the line within four matches if the club’s poor recent results don’t improve.

The BUs are fourth bottom of the McBookie.com East Superleague table after losing three of their first four games, with some frustrated fans turning against McGonigal and the team.

And the under fire gaffer told the Bo'ness Journal: “I have to try and turn things around in the next four matches.

“I probably have four games to save my job.

“Things couldn’t continue if results remain the way they have been.

“But I still think I can turn things around.

“I’m a Bo’ness fan and I’d never need to be asked to leave this club if we keep losing. I would just leave.

“But we have not had one bit of luck since the start of the season.

“If that doesn’t change then I live in the real world so I know what would happen to my position.

“If it is the right decision for me to leave then so be it.”

McGonigal was speaking in the wake of two defeats for Bo’ness within the space of four days, a 2-0 reverse at Jeanfield Swifts on Saturday and a 3-1 home loss to Penicuik on Wednesday night.

So it’s vital that Bo’ness get something from their trip to Bonnyrigg Rose this Saturday.

But their chances won’t be helped by the unavailability of stars Ross Gibb, Scott Campbell, Marty Wright, Michael Gemmell and Alan Comrie.