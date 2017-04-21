Bo'ness United manager McGonigal: we need a clearout

Embattled Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal is promising a clearout of players this summer, with around 10 stars expected to leave the club.

McGonigal’s vow has come after two more disastrous results in the past week – a 5-0 East Superleague thrashing at Dundonald Bluebell on Saturday and Wednesday night’s embarrassing 3-2 East of Scotland Cup exit at lower league Tranent.

McGonigal, whose team has now gone seven matches without a win in the regulation 90 minutes, said: “This is the worst spell I have ever had in over 30 years in football.

“Guys who have been magnificent servants to this football club are unfortunately burnt out. I have kept players here for a year longer than I should have. The performances and results are proving that.

“I only have five players under contract beyond this season.

“Out of the rest, I think only two or three of them will be offered new deals.”

Allan said Bo’ness have been blighted by a “horrific” injury list all season.

It’s so bad that Allan admitted that he won’t know who’s fit for this Saturday’s home league game against Musselburgh until the players turn up at the ground on Saturday.

“We have so many players out injured just now and guys are also playing with injuries,” he said. “Donnelly, Keast and Campbell are all injured but they all had to come on as subs at Tranent.

“It’s been a catalogue of disaster.

“The injury situation is so bad that I’m thinking about phoning up the BBC and asking them to film the next episode of Casualty here!”