Bradley begins his rebuilding work at Linlithgow Rose

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley admitted he faces a massive rebuilding squad as he starts to make preparations for next season.

Rose completed a dismal season on a high note on Saturday with a 1-0 win at Jeanfield Swifts, making it three wins out of three - all away from home - under the new boss.

Over the next few weeks Bradley will clear out squad members no longer required and work to bring in players he believes have the quality needed to mount a title challenge next season.

Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal has hit out at brothers Ruari and Roddy MacLennan, claiming they have agreed a switch back to Rose after moving to Bo’ness last summer.

However Bradley said he did not want to comment on specific targets until any deals had been officially confirmed.

He said: “There are players are still contracted to clubs until June 30 so once the club has everything tied up and its allowed to be official that’s when everybody will get to know.

“There’s a massive rebuilding job to get done.

“A club like Linlithgow shouldn’t be at the bottom of the league and at the end of the day players, managers and everybdy had to be accountable for the season.

“There’s going to be a freshness brought to the squad which we’ve already started and there’s players left the club and others who have agreed to come.”

“There’s a couple we need to speak to this week to get their thoughts and then we’ll make a call on whether they are staying or going. Then we can start targeting the remainder of the squad that we need to build for next season’s push.”

One player who will be retained is Tommy Coyne who has already signed a new contract to take him through to as testimonial year in 2019.

Coyne clinched victory for Rose in their final match of the season on Saturday with his 37th goal of the campaign.

Bradley said: “He’s got that presence about him because he’s been very consistent in scoring 30-plus goals every season. But you can’t rely on one man to do that every season.

“In the league this seaosn Linlithgow have only scored 38 goals, he’s scored 37 goals in league and cup so that puts it into perspective.

“But it shouldn’t be that way. Other players need to chip in as well.”