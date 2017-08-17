Broxburn 1 Linlithgow 0: Late winner sinks Rose

A goal two minutes from time saw Rose return pointless from the short trip to Broxburn on Wednesday night.

Mark Bradley’s side headed to Albyn Park looking for their first away win of the season.

But the first half was rather uneventful, the only real point of note being bookings for Iain Gray and Gary Thom for dissent in the 34th minute.

The second half was played under floodlights and minutes from the restart Gray did well to cut out danger from Keiran Anderson and concede a corner.

Minutes later, there was a chance for Owen Ronald at the back post and keeper Connor Wallace parried Ruari Maclennan’s shot.

The best chance of the match so far fell to Ronald in the 55th minute, but his shot curled just wide of the top corner.

Broxburn’s Nicholas Locke was booked for kicking the ball away when Rose were awarded a free-kick, and Darren Downie followed into the book for a late challenge on Thom.

With just over an hour played, Gray’s cross found Cammy McClair, but the winger shot wide.

Rose’s Martyn Shields and Broxburn Gordon Donaldson were booked before Broxburn had a great chance when a sliding Craig Purves got on the end of a low cross but the ball landed straight into Darren Barnard’s hands.

Anderson was denied by a fine Barnard save but just when it looked like the spoils would be shared, Rose were dealt a cruel blow when Broxburn grabbed a dramatic winner.

Alexander Miller bundled the ball across the line and into the net after Leiper had been beaten for pace and the Rose were unable to clear.