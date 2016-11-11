Changes on and off the field at Linlithgow Rose

Linlithgow Rose secretary Jim Harkins and assistant David Roy have stepped down from their respective roles with the club.

The departure of both men was confirmed by president Les Donaldson.

And on the field, also looking to be on his way out of Prestonfield is midfielder Andy Shirra who has been put on the transfer list at his own request.

In a statement on the club website Donaldson said both Harkins and Roy revealed some time ago their intention to step down, but that following the departure of manager Davie McGlynn both agreed to stay on until the process of appointing his successor - Todd Lumsden - had been completed.

Donaldson paid tribute to the work done by both men.

He said: “Jim Harkins has been with the Rose as assistant secretary and then secretary since 2009 and during that time he’s worked tirelessly and diligently to ensure that as a club we complied with everything that is asked of us both in junior football and latterly in conforming to the standards expected of us in the Scottish FA Cup.

“Words cannot adequately describe the admiration that I and those who have worked closely with Jim through his time in a very demanding role have for the effort he put in to the running of Linlithgow Rose.

“On behalf of the committee and supporters of Linlithgow Rose, Jim goes with my heartfelt thanks for everything he has done to support us through his time at the club and, as a Life Member we hope we’ll continue to see him in and around Prestonfield.

“Davie Roy is known throughout Junior football and beyond as ‘Mr Lithgie Rose’. Again, there is nothing I can say in an announcement like this which will adequately describe 58 years of unstinting service to the club.

“In that time, he has devoted every fibre of his being to making this club a success. No matter what colours you sport, no true football supporter will express anything other than admiration for the time and dedication Davie has given to his beloved Rose.

“At the next AGM, we will propose to our members that Davie be elevated to Honorary President of Linlithgow Rose. It goes without saying that Davie will continue to be part of the fabric of this great club - maybe not putting quite as many as 35 hours a week on the preparation of our fantastic playing surface but nonetheless being there to pass on his expertise and advice to those who will be taking up the cudgels - for the boots are too big to fill.

“I’m pleased to announce that William Calder has agreed to take on the role of secretary at the club. William has been on the committee since 2008 and as vice-president has a sound understanding of how the club functions.

“It is gratifying to have that continuity within the club, to know that William will have both Jim and Davie to turn to for advice when he needs it and that the rest of the committee will work hard to support William in his new role.”

Meanwhile Lumsden said Shirra, who joined Rose from Bo’ness on 2012, wanted to move in search of regular football.

He said: “He came to see me and said he felt it would be best to move on and we’re not in the habit of keeping players here if they don’t want to be at the club.”

The 32-year-old has been linked with a return to his former club where he would join ex-team mates Colin Strickland and Ruairidh and Roddy Maclennan who made the switch to Bo’ness during the summer.