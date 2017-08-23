Draw made for first round of Scottish Junior Cup

The battle to land Scottish junior football's Blue Riband trophy gets under way next month.
And while a total of 99 clubs received byes when the draw for the first round of the competition was made, as ever there are still some tasty looking ties.
Kirkintilloch Rob Roy, quarter-finalists last season, have landed a home tie against Fife outfit Glenrothes, meaning an early clash of two former winners.
Bonnyrigg Rose, who knocked Rob Roy out last year before losing to eventual winners Glenafton in the semi-finals, are also in first round action with a home match against Shettleston.
Kilwinning Rangers, who also reached the last eight season, have a home match with Ayrshire rivals Saltcoats Victoria.
Cumbernauld United have a tough looking task away to former winners Tayport while other ties include Penicuik Athletic at home to Livingston United and a trip for Bo'ness United to play Lochee Harp.
Fife pair St Andrews United and Kirkcaldy YM are away to Arniston Rangers and Aberdeen University respectively while Rossvale are at home to Greenock.
The full draw is:
Culter v East Kilbride Thistle
Dunipace v Dunbar United
Kirkintilloch Rob Roy v Glenrothes
Rutherglen Glencairn v Kirriemuir Thistle
Arniston Rangers v St Andrews United
Ardeer Thistle v Yoker Athletic
Penicuik Athletic v Livingston United
Kello Rovers v Arthurlie
Maryhill v Irvine Meadow
Longside v Deveronside
Troon v Renfrew
Bonnyrigg Rose v Shettleston
Lochee Harp v Bo'ness United
Tayport v Cumbernauld United
Burghead Thistle v Shotts Bon Accord
Thornton Hibs v Ellon United
Kilwinning Rangers v Saltcoats Victoria
Musselburgh Athletic v Newburgh Thistle
Ardrossan Winton Rovers v Banchory St Ternan
Broxburn Athletic v Fraserburgh United
Rosyth v Dundee East Craigie
Pumpherston v Cambuslang Rangers
Aberdeen University v Kirkcaldy YM
Irvine Victoria v Maybole
Lewis United v Bathgate Thistle
Rossvale v Greenock
Hill of Beath Hawthorn v New Elgin
Newmains United v Annbank United
Ties to be played on Saturday, September 23.
