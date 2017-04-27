Glenrothes 0 Linlithgow 2: Rose ease through with Kelbie double

Two first-half Kevin Kelbie goals earned Linlithgow Rose a place in the next round of the Fife and Lothians Cup at Glenrothes on Wednesday night.

Rose made several changes to their starting line-up at the Warout Stadium for what was their third game in five days.

But it took them just 15 minutes to go in front.

Jack Beaumont played a one-two with Lewis Small before squaring the ball to Kelbie whose mishit shot deflected off Lewis Hamill and squirmed under the body of the keeper.

Stewart Devine was well placed to make it 2-0 after after good linkup play with Sean Muhsin but he failed to trouble the keeper.

On the half hour mark, the keeper's clearance from out wide went straight to Reece Donaldson whose long range shot with goal wide open hit the bar and moments later a Kelbie shot dipped over.

Hamill had a chance for Glenrothes in the 42nd minute, but headed over from a good position.

And the honme side were punished when Rose extended their lead a minute from the break, Kelbie heading home from Conor Kelly's cross.

Glenrothes' Campbell was then booked for dissent and early in the second half he then picked up a second yellow, reducing the home side to 10 men.

Muhsin was unlucky to see his shot crash off the bar before, as the match limped towards the final whistle, the home side then went down to nine as McDonald saw a straight red card for violent conduct in kicking out off the ball.