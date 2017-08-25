Healthy options for Rose boss ahead of Forfar visit

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley has a welcome selection poser ahead of Saturday’s visit of Superleague new boys Forfar West End.

The Rose manager saw his side destroy Lochee United 5-1 on their own ground without the services of a number of key players.

Tommy Coyne and Colin Strickland were both on the bench as they continue recovery from injury while Roddy Maclennan and Jamie MacKenzie were unavailable through being on holiday.

However all are in contention to face Forfar - giving Bradley welcome competition for places as he plots a path towards a title challenge.

He said: “Tommy and Colin could have gone on if needed, but we’re as well giving them the rest to get them back fully fit.

“Roddy and Jamie are also back from holiday so that’s two good boys back to strengthen our selection options.

“The boys have done well and it’s up to them to get themselves back up to speed quickly and into contention again.”

Saturday’s match against the newly-promoted underdogs at Prestonfield presents Rose with a different challenge from tackling high-flying and previously unbeaten Lochee on their own ground.

But Bradley says there will be no difference in the way Rose approach the game.

He said: “That’s what we’re trying to drum into the boys.

“No matter who we’re playing we try and go for it the same way and we’ll need to come out of the traps.”