Hill of Beath 1 Linlithgow 0: Same old story as Rose go down again

A change in management did little to alter Linlithgow Rose’s fortunes as they went down to Hill of Beath on Wednesday night.

Less than 24 hours after parting company with management team Todd Lumsden and Steven Hislop, the Rose a vital bottom of the table clash with Jimmy Crease and Windy Miller at the helm on a caretaker basis.

Rose started brightly and after just four minutes Conor Kelly did well to skip by a man on the right and fire in a dangerous cross which was deflected out for a corner.

Sean Muhsin was then unlucky with a volley that went over the bar and Tommy Coyne headed over from Muhsin’s corner. At the other end, Darren Hill pulled off a fine save to deny Calum Adamson from a tight angle.

Just before the half-hour Rose had a great chance to take the lead when Kevin Kelbie did well to turn his man and get a shot in, but the ball drifted just inches wide of the top left-hand corner.

Minutes later Adamson played a good cross into the box from the right, but it soared over the man in the middle and no one else was there to follow up.

For Rose a low shot from Kelly also went wide of the target before the end of the half.

Hill o’Beath took the lead early in the second half, when Adamson’s shot was met by at the back post by Greig Smith who shot past Hill.

Rose might have equalised minutes later after Kelbie had a free header at the back post from Kelly’s free-kick, but the shot lacked power and veered off target.

In the 67th minute Hill of Beath’s Kevin Conners picked up the only booking of the match for a foul on Kelly.

Rose dominated the remainder of the match as they searched for an equaliser, but opportunities in front of goal were rare.

Kelbie played in a corner with pace which troubled the defence, and from another corner the ball was just inches in front of Colin Leiper racing in.

Jack Beaumont replaced Ross Gray and Liam Coogans came on for Robbie McNab, but Hill of Beath held strong.

The defeat leaves Rose second bottom of the Superleague table with a crunch trip to Musselburgh - the side immediately above them - on Saturday.