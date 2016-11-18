Hislop is new Linlithgow Rose assistant manager

Former Bo’ness United striker Steve Hislop has been named Linlithgow Rose assistant manager.

He links up again with Todd Lumsden after the pair worked together as boss and assistant at Arbroath.

Steve Hislop

Hislop left Whitehill Welfare earlier this week.

Lumsden told the club website: “Steven brings a wealth of experience to the club as well as great contacts within the game”. Hislop was delighted to join up with Todd again after the two had previously joined forces at Arbroath and was looking forward to getting started. “I had no hesitation in saying yes to Todd when he asked me to join him, its a big job and one we are looking forward to.”

Hislop spent time in his playing career at Newtown Park, as well as in the seniors with the likes of Inverness and Raith Rovers.

He had ben manager at Whitehill since April this year.