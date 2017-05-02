Linlithgow 0 Newtongrange 1: Rose plunge deeper into relegation mire

Linlithgow Rose plunged further into the relegation more after going down at home to Newtongrange Star on Monday night.

Rose were looking to end their dismal run of league results at Preso9nfield, but were fired a warning after just two minutes when Scott Swaney’s shot crashed off the post.

Star’s Jack Wilson was booked for a foul in the 21st minute but then came to his side’s rescue by blocking Kevin Kelbie’s shot after Tommy Coyne had an effort parried by keeper Liam Amos.

With five minutes of an uneventful half remaining, Star’s Jack Cook shot just wide of the post and minutes later he had a shot on target but it was a comfortable save for Darren Hill.

Rose defender Jamie Mackenzie picked up a yellow card before the break, but worse was to follow for the home side five minute sinto the second period when Colin Leiper Leiper brought down a Star player running at pace and was shiown a straight red.

Rose battled with 10 men, but chances began to open up for the visitors.

Kenny O’Brien’s long range shot went over the bar and Star then did get the ball in the net but the flag was up.

Mackenzie made a good block to deny O’Brien, but Newtongrange took the lead in the 77th minute when Wilson scored with a fine strike from the edge of the box. A flurry of bookings followed - Coyne was booked for dissent after a foul was awarded against him, Star’s Kyle Lander picked up a yellow card for a foul on Reece Donaldson and team-mate Errol Douglas was booked for a foul on Gary Thom.

Rose replaced Coyne with Liam Coogans, but couldn’t find an equaliser.