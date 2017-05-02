Linlithgow 1 Camelon 1: Another home struggle for Rose

Linlithgow Rose’s league troubles worsened on Saturday when they only managed a 1-1 draw with ex-Rose legend Gordon Herd’s Camelon side when they visited Prestonfield.

Rose created a number of early chances, but efforts from Colin Leiper and Tommy Coyne both went over the bar.

At the other end, Jordan Heron’s free header at the backpost went over and David O’Brien had a great chance to put his team ahead after Camelon broke forward, but he headed over with the goal at his mercy.

In the 14th minute Blair Batchelor hit a low shot straight at keeper David Kane, before Liam Coogans’ shot went just over after good link up with Ross Gray.

The remainder of the half was pretty even, but minutes from half-time, the Rose come close to taking the lead when Reece Donaldson’s header was tipped over the bar by Kane.

Kane also made a good stop from Coogans’ toe poke after Gary Thom’s header and goalmouth scramble. A header from Leiper also drifted wide of the target.

Camelon had a great chance to edge in front early in the second half when Alan Docherty broke clear, but with Darren Hill stranded in no man’s land, his lob went well over the bar.

A minute later, Rose’s Donaldson was booked for diving.

In the 55th minute, Batchelor made a fine run into the box, but his shot under pressure soared high of the target.

Four minutes later Don Morrison’s freeheader from Craig Donaldson’s free kick went straight to Hill, while a mishit cross from Reece Donaldson bounced off the crossbar.

In the 65th minute, Camelon replaced James Donaldson with Alan Sneddon and the Rose replaced Reece Donaldson with Conor Kelly.

The breakthrough came for the Rose in the 68th minute when Mark Williams’s corner eluded everyone at the near post and the ball struck Morrison and went high past Kane for an own goal.

Minutes later, the Rose should have extended their lead but Kane saved well to deny Gray from close range.

Heron was replaced by Ryan Kane in the 72nd minute, and the substitute made an immediate impact when his shot from the edge of the box rocketed into the top corner of the net after the Rose failed to clear their lines.

Camelon made their final substitution 10 minutes from time, replacing O’Brien with Divine Shanganya and the Rose replaced Coogans and Gray with Kevin Kelbie and Sam Davidson.

Minutes later, Camelon had a penalty claim dismissed and Docherty shot over from a good position.

In the end it was a deserved point for Camelon, but the Rose need to do much better if they want to win the points needed to stay in the top flight next season.