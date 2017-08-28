Linlithgow 1 Forfar WE 0: Ronald goal enough for Rose

An early goal from Owen Ronald gave Linlithgow Rose victory over Superleague newcomers Forfar West End at Prestonfield on Saturday.

The win moved Mark Bradley's side up to third place in the table, four points off the pace of Penicuik and two behind Bonnyrigg Rose.

Rose were looking to build on their fina 5-1 win at Lochee but the visitors sent an early warning after just two minutes when a low shot from Scott was deflected out for a corner.

But after 10 minutes, the Rose took the lead when Aiden Malone and Ronald linked and Ronald found the net with a low angled shot from the right.

From then on, Forfar struggled to trouble the Rose defence but did have a chance in the 20th minute when Callum Petrie did well down the left wing but he shot just wide of the target.

In the 27th minute Gary Thom headed narrowly past from Robert Sloan’s corner, and a minute later Ronald’s cross ball was tapped in by Malone but he was offside.

10 minutes later, Sloan put the ball in the net for the Rose but again the offside flag was up. Roddy Maclennan then replaced an unwell Batchelor.

Forfar’s Daryl McKenzie picked up the first booking of the match for a foul early in the second half.

The Rose came close to extending their lead a few minutes later, but after a nice link up from Ruari Maclennan and Ronald, Ronald’s left footed shot went over the bar.

In the 73rd minute, Sloan was replaced by Jamie Mackenzie, who played in midfield, while Forfar replaced Petrie with Kieron Crighton.

A few minutes later, Malone found Ronald in the box, but he struggled to get his shot away and eventually the shot was off target.

A number of substitutions followed, with Forfar replacing Scott and Bell with Hart and Fleming, while the Rose replaced Ruari Maclennan with Stewart Devine.

In the final minutes of the match, Roddy Maclennan had a great chance to extend the scoreline after good work to get clear of a defender, but with only the keeper to beat, he opted to pass and the opportunity was lost.

Seconds later, McDonald was booked for foul, and Roddy Maclennan bat three opponents in a terrific run from the touchline but keeper Burns tipped his well struck left foot shot over the bar.

Not a great performance from the Rose, but since Forfar failed to threaten in the second half, the one goal was enough.