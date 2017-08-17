Linlithgow 1 Newtongrange 0: Owen goal; seals it for Rose

Linlithgow made it it two home wins out of two with a narrow victory over Newtongrange Star at Prestonfield on Saturday.

Owen Ronald grabbed the only goal of the game as Mark Bradley's side followed up their midweek win over Camelon with another three points.

The opening stages of the match were confined to midfield, however in the 12th minute Tommy Coyne dribbled his way into the box before slipping the ball to Colin Strickland but his shot hit keeper Keiron Renton’s legs and the danger was cleared.

A couple of minutes later Jack Wilson had a shot from the edge of the box but it was straight at Rose keeper Darren Barnard.

Midway through the half a long clearance downfield by Barnard was missed by Wes Mitchell, allowing Strickland to lob the ball over the advancing Renton. But Mitchell got back to force the striker away from goal before he could get his shot away.

The Rose did take the lead however in the 32nd minute when Ruari Maclennan did well to dispossess Brian Murray in midfield before slipping the ball wide to Ronald who fired a fine low angled shot past Renton.

In the lead up to half-time the Rose had several chances to increase their advantage with Gary Thom heading over from close range from a Ronald corner and Maclennan shooting just over from the edge of the box.

Then, after good play between Blair Batchelor and Ronald, the latter could only toe poke the low cross wide from right in front of goal.

The second half started just as the first had ended.

Iain Gray found Coyne with a crossfield pass and he combined with Strickland to release Batchelor but his shot hit the crossbar before Ronald sent a left foot shot narrowly wide from Kyle Turnbull’s low cross.

In the 52nd minute Newtongrange made a change with Mike Osborne replacing Scott Swaney before Batchelor sent a low shot just wide from the edge of the box.

Star made a second substitution, bringing on Ryan Porteous for Dale O’Hara, but the pattern of the game remained the same with the Rose continuing to dominate.

Just before the hour mark Star's Kyle Lander became the first player to be booked for kicking the ball away before Renton made a great save low to his right to deny Strickland once again.

Murray was booked for dissent and then Rose made their first change with 25 minutes to go, with Aiden Malone replacing Strickland, while Stephen Scott came on for Kenny O’Brien for Star.

After Thom had been booked for an innocuous looking challenge, Renton once again came to the visitors’ rescue when he was quickly off his line to block Malone’s shot.

As the game drew to a close there were further bookings for Star’s Mark Wilkie and Gray of the Rose who was booked while lying on the ground receiving treatment from the physio, presumably for complaining about not being given a free-kick.

The Star offered little or nothing to get an equaliser and the Rose saw the game out comfortably.