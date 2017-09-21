Linlithgow 1 Scotland 5: Rose well beaten under Prestonfield lights

Linlithgow Rose slumped to a 5-1 defeat at the hands of Junior Scotland under the new floodlights at Prestonfield on Wednesday.

The match was used by international boss Keith Burgess as a warm-up for next month's quadrangular tournament in Glasgow, featuring Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the Isle of Man.

It also filled a gap for Rose who have no game this Saturday - but things didn't go quite as planned for Mark Bradley's side.

They started well with shots from Owen Ronald and Martin Shields but were dealt a blow just 10 minutes in when Roddy Maclennan had to leave the field of play with a hamstring injury and was replaced by Robert Sloan.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 20th minute when Auchinleck Talbot striker Graham Wilson headed home a cross from Pollok's Bryan Young.

Immediately Rose had an opportunity to equalise after a good ball from Kyle Turnbull found Tommy Coyne, but the Rose striker headed wide.

On the half hour mark Auchinleck's Keir Milliken blasted the ball wide with an open goal at his mercy, but the Scotland side grabbed a second goal before the interval when Wilson beat the offside trap and slotted past Darren Hill, despite protests from the Rose defence.

At the restart, Ronald and Shields made way for Paddy McClair and Blair Batchelor for Rose who might have clawed a goal back in the 56th minute.

But after good work from Aiden Malone on the left, his pass wasn't accurate enough for Batchelor who was well positioned.

A good block from Gary Thom denied Beith's Davidf McKenna before, at the other end, a Sloan free-kick flew over the bar.

Rose pulled a goal back in the 68th minute when McClair’s low cross was tapped in by Batchelor.

But three minutes later Scotland extended their lead once again after the referee had judged Thom to have fouled just on the edge of the box and Bonnyrigg Rose's Dean Hoskins blasted home the free-kick.

Rose keeper Darren Barnard came on for Scotland, replacing Auchinleck's Andy Leishman for the closing stages.

McKenna headed a good chance wide before Scotland scored again in the 86th minute when Beith's Nicky Docherty headed home at the back post.

With Rose now deflated, McKenna rounded off the scoring with a shot that took a wicked deflection past Hill.

Rose boss Bradley admitted afterwards: "We didn’t play well.

“We spoke before the game about how it wasn’t a normal friendly because they were playing for places in the Scotland team, but they didn’t treat it like a friendly and we did. They showed a ruthless streak and took the chances which came their way and that’s maybe something we can take on board.

“But it wasn’t a good night for us - as well as losing we also lost Roddy Maclennan to an injury.”

As well as keeper Barnard, skipper Colin Leiper was also called up originally, had to pull out due to work commitments.