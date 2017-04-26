Linlithgow 2 Dundonald 2: Rose snatch draw in stoppage time

A Mark Williams goal five minutes into stoppage time rescued a point for Linlithgow Rose against Dundonald Bluebell at Prestonfield on Monday night.

Rose were hoping to bounce back quickly from their Scottish Junior Cup disappointment, but the early play was scrappy with lots of misplaced passes.

On 16 minutes Jack Beaumont came close with a shot which went just wide of the post, but Rose were behind three minutes later to an unchallenged John Martin header from Ross Drummond’s free-kick after Colin Leiper had been harshly penalised for pushing Barry Sibanda.

With just over half an hour played, the visitors extended their lead when Sibanda cut across the edge of the penalty area and sent in a low left foot shot which seemed to take Rose keeper Darren Hill by surprise and clipped the inside of the post and bounced gently across the line.

Rose had it all to do in the second half and came close early on when Jamie Mackenzie fired over the bar from close range.

Bluebell keeper James Lennox spilled Beaumont’s free-kick but a defender cleared. Lennox then pulled off a fine diving save to deny Conor Kelly and Ross Gray had a great chance inside the box but shot high of the target.

Rose finally clawed a goal back in the 76th minute when Tommy Coyne headed home at the backpost from Kelly’s deflected cross.

However they nearly conceded almost immediately, Leiper making a fine tackle in the box to deny Sibanda who looked certain to score.

As Rose continued to press Dundonald missed several chances to kill the game off on the counter attack.

And they were punished in the fifth added minute when two of their players collided in the box and the ball fell to Williams who drilled a low shot into the corner of the net.