Linlithgow 2 Musselburgh 0: Rose one step from safety

Linlithgow Rose guaranteed their safety from automatic relegation with a 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Mussleburgh at Prestonfield on Wednesday night.

Rose started well and Conor Kelly had a chance to put the home side ahead after just six minutes, following good play on the right, but his low shot was just wide.

The Rose man had another opportunity 10 minutes later, but was denied by a good save from keeper Kieron Renton.

However the home side edged in front on 18 minutes when a cross into the box was diverted back towards goal by Jack Beaumont and Blair Batchelor tapped the ball over the line.

Rose continued to press forward and should have extended their lead when Ross Gray was through in goal with only the keeper to beat, but he failed to lift his shot and struck Renton instead.

The half-time scoreline failed to reflect the Rose’s dominance, and it wasn’t until the 83rd minute that the Rose sealed the win when Tommy Coyne was one on one with Renton and slotted past the keeper with ease.

Linlithgow will definitely stay up if they beat Kelty Hearts at Prestonfield on Saturday, or if Musselburgh fail to beat Jeanfield Swifts in their final match.