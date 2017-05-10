Linlithgow 3 Fauldhouse 1: Home comfort for Rose at last

Linlithgow Rose finally got their first home league win since August against already relegated Fauldhouse at Prestonfield on Monday night.

It was a game Rose simply had to win and they made a bright start to the match, taking the lead in eight minutes.

Sean Muhsin sent a long ball forward which found Blair Batchelor running through the visitors’ defence and he coolly slotted the ball low past Jon Connolly.

Darren Hill did well to turn over a fierce shot from McKee in Fauldhouse’s first real attack in the 13th minute, but only a minute later the Rose gave away a soft equaliser.

A long throw into the box was misheaded by Beaumont straight to Wilson and he slammed the ball past the helpless Hill.

Rose went straight back on the attack and after a Muhsin shot was blocked by the keeper’s legs they were back in front when Coyne got the final touch at the far post to a low cross from Batchelor after good work by Muhsin and Ross Gray.

Rose almost conceded a bizarre equaliser when Beaumont thumped a high ball back towards his own goal Hill tried to control the dropping ball which went under his foot and trundled just past the post.

After the break Scott Sally had an early chance for Fauldhouse but he shot wide and that was about as good as it got for the visitors.

Rose went further ahead when Coyne shot low past Connolly, despite Fauldhouse appeals for offisde, and might have added further goals.

Connolly made a fine reflex save to deny Colin Leiper and Coyne fiored a good chance high and wide, but in the end Rose got the win they needed.