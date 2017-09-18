Linlithgow 4 Broughty 1: Rose keep winning run going

Tommy Coyne got off the mark with his first goals of the new campaign as Linlithgow Rose reinforced their title challenge with victory over Broughty.

Mark Bradley's side wrapped up the points in a deadly 12-minute first-half spell which brought a double for Coyne and another goal for midfielder Owen Ronald.

Roddy Maclennan got a fourth near the end before Broughty what was barely a consolation strike in stoppage time.

Rose, looking to follow up their derby win at Bo'ness, began brightly and fired an early warning in the first minute of the match with a shot from Stewart Devine, but the ball went wide of the left hand post.

In the third minute, Martin Shields picked up a yellow card for a wild tackle, but two minutes later the Rose man's fierce strike following a corner clipped the top of the crossbar.

Midway through the half, the Rose threatened with chances for Ruari Maclennan and Ronald, but both pulled their shots wide of the target.

However the breakthrough was only delayed until the 25th minute.

After some nice passing in the box as the Rose tried to create an opening, Roddy Maclennan slipped the ball to Coyne who slotted past keeper Iain Ross.

On the half hour mark, McCord was booked and Ross pulled off a fantastic two-handed diving save to push the ball out for a corner from Ronald's free-kick.

GaryThom had a free header from the resultant corner but it was off target.

However a minute later Linlithgow did double their advantage - and once again Coyne was the scorer for the Prestonfield outfit.

Devine did well up the left wing and delivered a low cross to Coyne who was not picked up in the middle of the goal and he side footed the ball home from close range.

The game was finished as a contest five minutes later when Rose went three up.

Keeper Ross came out to the edge of his box to collect a long ball forward, but he was beaten to it by Ronald who flicked the ball over him and coolly half volleyed the ball into the empty net to give the Rose a comfortable advantage at the interval.

Early in the second half, a cross come shot from Iain Gray edged just over the Broughty bar, while at the other end, a rare attack from the visitors saw Richie Barnard make a fine one-handed save to deny Paul McLellan.

Roddy Maclennan had a chance to make it 4-0 for the Rose in the 69th minute after a nice link-up with Coyne, but he was a bit casual with the shot and hit it straight at the keeper.

Rose got a fourth goal with just under 10 minutes remaining. Coyne did well in the box and his mishit shot fell kindly for Roddy Maclennan who squeezed the ball past the keeper into the net.

Colin Strickland then replaced Shields - but his presence was only short lived as he launched himself at a great ball from Gray but headed straight at the keeper and injured himself in the process.

With all substitutes used and Strickland limping off the field of play, the Rose were reduced to 10 men for the remainder of the match, and disappointingly in the final minute, squandered a clean sheet.

Roddy Maclennan's extra touch allowed Dayle Robertson to nip past Thom and fire high past Barnard for a consolation goal.

But despite that it was a positive performance from the Rose that keeps them on track in this season’s league campaign.