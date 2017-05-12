Linlithgow and Bo’ness ready for third derby of season

Linlithgow Rose go into the third derby of the season at Bo’ness on Saurday under a third different management team.

And the Prestonfield side will be hoping it brings about a change of luck against their bitter rivals.

Davie McGlynn was in charge when Rose lost 3-0 at home to Bo’ness in September while Todd Lumsden was in the dugout for last month’s East of Scotland Cup tie at Linlithgow which Bo’ness won on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

With Lumsden now gone the interim managerial team of Jimmy Crease and Alan Miller will be in charge for Saturday’s trip to Newtown Park.

Bo’ness would like nothing better than to add to Rose’s woes as they battle against relegation, but Miller is hopeful the derby atmosphere can bring the best out of his players.

He said: “They are fantasic games. A long, long time ago I played in them and these are the kind of games you’ve got to look forward to, otherwise why are you involved, why are you there?

“Since being thrown into the deep end at Hill of Beath the priority has been getting to know the players, but we’re really positive about the reaction we have got from them.

“There’s also the added interest of the ex-Linlithgow players that are in the Bo’ness squad these days.

“It’s going to make for an intriguing match and it should be well contested, as they always are.”

For their part Bo’ness are going for four in a row - having also won the final derby of last season - and are favourites to take three points after racking up 16 goals in their past three games.

That includes Wednesday’s 6-1 win over Fauldhouse in the Fife and Lothians Cup which set up a fourth derby of the season as the sides will meet, also at Newtown Park, in the quarter-finals.

Boss Allan McGonigal said: “We go into every game confident we can win and Saturday will be no different.

“I watched the Rose last week and was not impressed. We will be doing our best to make sure we can help Linlithgow to get relegated.”

“We have not played any better or worse all season but now we are taking our chances. Both [Marty] Wright and [Fraser] Keast are on fire.’’