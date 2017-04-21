Linlithgow boss calls for cool heads in semi-final showdown

Linlithgow Rose boss Todd Lumsden believes discipline could be a key factor on whether his side make the Scottish Junior Cup final.

Despite the high stakes Saturday’s goalless first leg with Auchinleck Talbot at Prestonfield saw just one yellow card, shown to Talbot’s Craig McCracken.

And with this Saturday’s return at Beechwood requiring to be settled on the day, Lumsden is looking for the same again from his players.

He said: “I thought we played well on Saturday. I said to them just to play another game of football and don’t get drawn into the atmosphere, or any kind of fighting with the opposition, just go about your business as you normally would.

“To win any game of football is difficult but if you lose men through indiscipline it’s even more difficult, so it’s important in that respect and I thought we handled that really well.

“The atmosphere will be absolutely electric so the players can’t wait. Auchinleck have got a big reputation but the players stood up to that and they’re raring to go and stand up to it again and hopefully get through to the final.

“We approach the game exactly the same way as we’ve done since the start of the season. We need to make sure that we match the opposition’s workrate and endeavour and hopefully we can get an opportunity and a little bit of quality from our players that can win us the game.”

Whatever the outcome on Saturday the Rose boss and his players will have little time to reflect on it - Saturday’s semi-final is the opening match in a hectic spell of four games in eight days for Lumsden’s side.