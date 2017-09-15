Linlithgow boss delighted to see goals being shared out

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley says his side’s work on the training ground is paying off as he savours Saturday’s derby delight.

Stunning goals from Roddy Maclennan and Owen Ronald secured a 2-1 success at Bo’ness as Rose reinforced their title challenge.

When he took over last season one of Bradley’s first priorities was to end an over-reliance on Tommy Coyne to find the net and share the goals around.

That’s certainly been the case. While Coyne has yet to score this season his team-mates - most notably Ronald in recent weeks - have stepped up to to the mark.

And Bradley revealed his superb match winner at Newtown Park was particularly satisfying.

He said: “We worked on it a lot during the week. Owen’s shot is on the half-turn, he’s not facing the goal and what we’ve said to them during the week has registered.

“I was delighted with the guys’ reaction from the week before. We came out the traps really well .

“We scored two fantastic goals and we weathered the storm, which you’re going to expect, in the last five minutes.

“The guys showed a brilliant attitude - last-gasp tackles, blocks and some brilliant saves from Richie - and we saw the game out.

“We need to kick on again against Broughty on Saturday. They will be coming again to try and frustrate but we need to be up for that and win the game at home. It’s got to be thre fortress it used to be.”