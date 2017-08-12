Linlithgow boss looking for goals to be shared around

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley says goals from midfield will be vital to his side’s chances of a successful season.

And he was particularly pleased with Blair Batchelor’s second against Camelon on Wednesday as it was a direct result of work on then training ground.

Batchelor was a regular scorer for Rose two seasons ago but found goals harder to come by during last season’s struggles.

However he and the other midfielders are off the mark early this time as Rose look to take the pressure off Tommy Coyne.

Bradley said: “We’ve scored five goals in the league and Tommy’s not scored one.

“That’s what we need because Tommy will score, but we need other people to be chipping in and that’s a positive because four of the five goals have come from midfield.

“Blair scored two brilliant goals and the second one especially I was pleased with because third man running was something that we spoke about - the way their shape was and the power and the directness of Ruari and Batchy, the way they can run into the box.

“Every manager and coach takes great pride if they’ve worked on something, spent a bit of time on it and realise that their players have taken it on board.

“The boys get a lot out of it as well because they know that we’re all on the same page.”

Rose next face Newtongrange Star at Prestonfield on Saturday.