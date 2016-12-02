Linlithgow boss Lumsden not thinking about Bo’ness showdown

This week’s Scottish Junior Cup fourth round draw has put Linlithgow Rose on a potential collision course with local rivals Bo’ness United.

But Rose boss Todd Lumsden is ignoring the prospect of a fourth round showdown next month - and says his side must first concentrate on getting past beating Dundee North End in Saturday’s third round match.

The sides - already paired in the second round of the East of Scotland Cup - will square up at Prestonfield on January 21 if Rose dispose of Dundee North End and Bo’ness beat Blantyre Vics.

But Lumsden warned: “All we can do is try and take care of the game against Dundee.

“Last year kind of caught us out at Arbroath. We should have beaten Cowdenbeath in the first game and they beat us in the replay.

“We knew when we were playing the replay that the winners played Rangers. There is that little bit in the back of your mind.”

The tie at Dundee was called off for a second time last week, although the postponement came slightly earlier than it had the previous week, giving Lumsden the chance to have some useful time working with his players.

He said: “It was frustrating but at least we managed to get a good training session in. We didn’t have to travel up so that was the only plus side.

“The week before we were ready to start our warm-up when the referee called it off. That was more frustrating than last weekend. Last weekend we were a bit more prepared, having the game called off early when qwe already had plans in place in case it was.

“We’ve trained well this week so we’ll see what Saturday brings.

All we can do is work hard, first and foremost that’s all I ask the players to do - work hard to stop the opposition playing, work hard to keep the ball and then hopefully if we get the opportunity, with the quality of players that we’ve got to try and score a goal.

“If we can do that we might get through the tie, but if we don’t match their workrate and endeavour then it’ll be a long, hard afternoon.”

Meanwhile Lumsden has added to his squad by signing former St Mirren and Alloa defender Mark Williams until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old isn’t eligible for Saturday’s match but Lumsden has high hopes he can make an impact in the months ahead.

He said: “He was at Arbroath for a spell with myself and can play right back, right centre-half or right midfield so he really covers a number of options.

“He’s a good footballer and has a professional attitude, having come up through the ranks at St Mirren.

“We’re tring to create a mindset about the place because the club talks about being a professionally-run club and the more like-minded players we can get in who’ll make the environment even more professional and try and keep the players going in the right direction the better.”

Meanwhile Rose legend Mark Bradley is back in the game after taking over as new boss of Ayrshire side Kilbirnie Ladeside. He twice won the Scottish Junior Cup as a Rose player and took them through a league season unbeaten as a manager.