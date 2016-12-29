Linlithgow boss Lumsden wants to savour first cup success

With the Superleague title out of reach Linlithgow Rose are going into 2017 targeting cup success as their priority in the coming months.

Rose are still in the Scottish Junior Cup, East of Scotland Cup - where they face holders and local rivals Bo’ness United - and the Fife and Lothians Cup.

And boss Todd Lumsden admitted that the experience of returning home on cup final day with the trophy would be a career first for him.

He said: “In 15, 17, twenty years of playing football I’ve won promotion a couple of times but I’ve never won a cup at any level.

“At senior football the chance to actually win some silveware regardless of what cup it is, we should be doing our whole-hearted best to try and do that and that’s what we will be doing.”

Rose face Blantyre Vics, controversial winners over Bo’ness, in the Scottish Cup on January 21.

But while cup success may be their main focus, Lumsden says that doesn’t mean his side will take the league lightly.

They currently sit fourth bottom and the Rose boss wants to see his side move up the standings as quickly as possible.

He said: “The three cups that we’re still in, obviously we want to go as far as we can go in them.

“The Bo’ness-Blantyre thing was resolved so it’s Blantyre in the next round. But the immediate priority is the next two league games to try and and take six points.

“We’ve spoken to the players and they’ve set their own targets for the next four games.

“Basically the aim is to finish as high up the league as possible and to try and still finish within the top four teams.”