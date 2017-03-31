Linlithgow boss relishing cup derby clash with Bo’ness

Linlithgow Rose boss Todd Lumsden says Saturday’s cup tie with Bo’ness United is the best game his side could have after losing to Penicuik.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat leaves Rose still fourth bottom of the table and without a Superleague win since November 5.

They also haven’t won at home in the league since August - but Lumsden says Saturday’s high profile derby collision means they have no time to feel sorry for themselves.

Bo’ness arrive for the East of Scotland Cup second round tie as cup holders, having thumped Rose 4-0 in the quarter-finals. They also won 3-0 in the league at Prestonfield in September.

Lumsden said: “The players were obviously feeling a bit sorry for themselves on Monday but training was good, and it’s a great incentive to bounce back in a derby.

“The atmosphere will be great, they’ll come fired up as all teams do in derby games so we couldn’t ask for a better game to come back in.

“The result they had they’ll be hurting as well and will be wanting to put a few things right so it should be a good game.”

Lumsden says his players will also be playing for places in the upcoming Scottish Junior Cup semi-final, with Rose now knowing they will face Auchinleck Talbot.

He said: “Whoever we got it would be a tough draw. But we need to take matters in hand first.

“They’ll all be wanting to play in that so we need to use that as an incentive.”