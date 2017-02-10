Linlithgow boss says cup places at stake for his players against Carnoustie

Linlithgow Rose boss Todd Lumsden has challenged his players to show they deserve the chance to fire the club to Scottish Junior Cup glory.

Rose take on Carnoustie Panmure at Prestonfield on Saturday with vital league points at stake.

But while the Rose boss has stressed the importance of focussing on the fight to climb the league table, he is also aware that the following week’s Scottish Cup last 16 showdown with Maryhill may well be in his players’ minds.

And rather than it being a diversion, he’s hoping it can instead be an incentive for them to produce the type of performance he is looking for against Panmure.

He said: “The incentive for this week is to put in a good performance if you want to stay in the team, or if you come off the bench can you have an impact?

“As much as we say the cup game will take care of itself, I know what players are like. They’ll have one eye on it so we’ll use that as a positive.”

Rose lost 1-0 to Panmure the last time the sides met at Carnoustie in November, the week after a 4-1 success at Fauldhouse which was actually Rose’s last league win.

“We had four or five really good chances and they had one chance on a free-kick and scored a header,” Todd said.

“It was disappointing because the previous week we played really well at Fauldhouse so hopefully we can try and put one over on them and get points on the board because we desperately need them.”