Linlithgow boss says his number is up after new signings

Linlithgow Rose manager Mark Bradley is happy with the size of his squad now following his two most recent additions

Bradley recently added ex-Dunfermline Athletic winger Cammy McClair and former Sauchie midfielder Martyn Shields from Kilsyth Rangers to his Prestonsfield roster.

But he doesn't anticipate any further additions unless an exceptional opportunity to sign a quality player comes up.

He said: “They have brought our squad up to 18. They’ll bring competition.

“Young Cammy was full-time at Dunfermline and is quite an exciting young player. He’ll learn and grow coming to play with us. We had him in at Kilbirnie on trial for a few games and thought we’d get him through here.

“He’s got something differenty from Roddy [Maclennan] and Owen [Ronald], he’s quite tricky and very good to watch.

“Martyn’s a central midfielder, very good on the ball, he’ll bring competition in that area.

“We were waiting to see what was right for us and these two came up. That’s us got to our 18 of a squad now; if anything else was to come up we would look at it but 18 is where we were wanting to be.”