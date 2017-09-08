Linlithgow ready for derby day trip to Bo’ness

Linlithgow Rose will look to bounce back from their senior Scottish Cup exit in the best possible way - by beating Bo’ness in Saturday’s derby.

Rose boss Mark Bradley reckons Saturday’s Superleague clash at Newtown might just be the ideal match for his troops to face.

Rose have lost the last five derby matches - including all four league and cup clashes last season - and Bradley would love to see his side end that run with a win on Saturday.

He said: “That’s the way football is, it comes round in circles and hopefully we can start one off on Saturday with a win.

“There should be no motivation needed. They are always full-on games and our boys will be ready for that on Saturday.”

However the Rose boss will be looking for his side to be more ruthless in front of goal than they were at Banks o’Dee - and Bradley admits his side only have themselves to blame for their cup KO.

He said: “On Saturday I was quite disappointed with the players, but when you reflect on it we played really well in the game, we just didn’t take our chances.

“Their manager said to me afterwards ‘I don’t know how we got away with that. You bombarded us and how you never scored six is beyond me, we’re just happy to be through’. That tells its own story.

“We did play really well, we controlled probably 80 per cent of the game but the most important thing is scoring goals and we never did that.”