Linlithgow Rose aiming for Scottish Cup success

Linlithgow Rose take the road to Dundee on Saturday as they focus on their main target for success for this season.

With last week’s defeat at Carnoustie leaving Linlithgow languishing a mammoth 21 points behind Superleague leaders Kelty, Rose are setting their sights on a first Scottish Junior Cup win since 2010.

Todd Lumsden’s side are overwhelming favourites to dispose of Dundee North End - mid-table in the North district league - in Saturday’s third round encounter.

With a number of fancied sides already out of the competition - and others going head to head elsewhere on Saturday - victory and a favourable fourth round draw could pave the way for the Prestonfield side to be right in the mix in the latter stages of junior football’s most prestigious competition.

But Lumsden is only interested in Saturday’s clash with Dundee North End.

He said: “We’ll be taking nothing for granted. In the league you can look ahead a few weeks to your fixtures which are coming up but in the cup you can’t afford to look beyond the next game.

“We have been excellent for the last four or five games and it’s not the case that the wheels have fallen off because of one game [at Carnoustie]. We’ll continue to be positive and try to make sure we do the right things at the right time.

“We’ve been working hard in training and we go again on Saturday.

“You need to work hard and earn the right to win games of football.”

Ex-Bo’ness striker Steven Hislop, Lumsden’s former assistant at Arbroath, this week quit as manager of Lowland League Whitehill Welfare.