Linlithgow Rose boss Lumsden looks to leapfrog Musselburgh

Linlithgow Rose boss Todd Lumsden admitted this week that his side’s opening performance of 2017 simply wasn’t good enough.

Rose dropped two more points - they are now a massive 32 points behind East Superleague leaders Kelty Hearts - after a late equaliser allowed struggling Jeanfield Swifts to escape from Prestonfield with a 1-1 draw.

Lumsden’s looking for an improvement - particularly on his side’s second-half showing - when Musselburgh Athletic come to Linlithgow this Saturday.

He said: “Musselburgh are in a similar position to us in the league so it’s a massive game to try and get points and jump above them.

“We let two points slip on Saturday so we really need to start claiming points and climbing up the table. It’s simply not good enough.

“In the first half we started really well and scored a good goal, but probably didn’t press home the good play we had in the first half.

“But for all we controlled the game in the main there was a slackness and it was not up to the standards we require. I thought that would kick us on a little bit in the second half and it didn’t.

“It was a disappointing second half performance and it was disappointing to lose a late goal, just through an error and a lack of desire to stop the ball going into the net.

“We just need to try to take what positives we can from the first half performance and then understand why we didn’t do it in the second half.”