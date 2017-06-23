Linlithgow Rose boss pays tribute to departing cup hero

Linlithgow Rose boss Mark Bradley has paid tribute to Kevin Kelbie after the hero of the club’s Scottish Cup run signed for East Stirlingshire.

Kelbie will always have legendary status among the Rose faithful after his winner at Forfar two seasons ago.

And Bradley wished the 32-year-old all the best as he prepares for what could be a final crack at senior football.

The Rose boss said: “He wanted to give it a shot and hopefully it works out for Kevin.

“He’ll be remembered for that [goal at Forfar] for a long time and a lot of the fans have posted things to him saying that. He deserves all that because he’s a really good lad.”

Bradley heads off for a well-earned break this week having undertaken a massive rebuilding of last season’s squad.

Rose have now confirmed that brothers Ruari and Roddy MacLennan will be rejoining from rivals Bo’ness United.

Midfielder Robert Sloan is making the same switch while local youngster Kyle Turnbull, a left-back, has been signed from Albion Rovers.

Right-back Iain Gray and midfielder Owen Ronald - who played under Bradley at Kilbirnie last year - are also new faces.

Players retained, or re-signed, from last year are keepers Darren Hill and Ritchie Barnard, defenders Gary Thom, Colin Leiper, Jamie McKenzie and Stewart Devine, midfielder Blair Batchelor and striker Tommy Coyne.

In addition to Kelbie, departing players include Jack Beaumont, Reece Donaldson, Robbie McNab, Sean Muhsin, Lewis Small, Ross Gray, Conor Kelly and Mark Williams.

Bradley said: “We’ve probably got another three to get which we’ve got some ideas on but we’ll get that done as soon as we can.”

Pre-season training starts on July 10.

Rose’s agm will take place in the social club on Monday at 7.15pm. Current membership cards will be needed for entry.