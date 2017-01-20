Linlithgow Rose boss wary of Blantyre cup threat

Linlithgow Rose face their biggest game of the season on Saturday when they take on Blantyre Vics in the Scottish Junior Cup fourth round.

A place in the last 16 awaits the winners and with the league title long out of reach Rose boss Todd Lumsden admitted the tournament is his main focus.

But he is taking nothing for granted against a Blantyre Vics side who travel to Prestonfield having already accounted for Rose’s rivals Bo’ness United in the previous round.

And while there was controversy over the way the Lanarkshire progressed on penalties, Lumsden prefers to focus on the fact that Bo’ness couldn’t get the better of them over two full matches.

He said: “We’ve had them watched a few times. They’re a settled team and they’ve had some mixed results in the league but the main thing is we need to be aware of the results they’ve had in the cup.

“We need to make sure that we don’t take things for granted.

“Teams can sometime have a good cup and raise their game so we need to make sure that we’re on our game to match that.

“The Scottish Junior Cup is the prestigious competition, it’s like the Scottish Cup or the FA Cup. It’s the main cup.

“It’s the pinnacle for us and getting into the next round is the main objective.”

A number of big sides are already out of the competition but the Rose boss isn’t looking too far ahead in terms of adding to the club’s four previous Scottish Junior Cup triumphs in 1965, 2002, 2007 and 2010.

He said: “You don’t look too far ahead because that can come to bite you on the backside.

“In cup games all you can do is go one game at a time. The next game is against Blantyre and we need to give them due respect.

“They’re in the round because they’ve won the games to be there and all we can do is go about our business in the right way, approach the game in the right manner, do our preparations in the right way and hopefully come the final whistle on Saturday it will be us that’s in the next round.”