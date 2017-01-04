Linlithgow Rose earn friendly win over Whitehill

Linlithgow Rose returned to action after the festive break with a 2-0 win over Lowland League outfit Whitehill Welfare in a friendly match on Tuesday night.

The game, played at the club’s training facility, was arranged to help the players regain sharpness following their Christmas and New Year break.

Top scorer Tommy Coyne gave Rose the lead after 16 minutes and Lewis Small doubled the advantage in the second half.

Rose boss Todd Lumsden said he was pleased with the workout.

He said: “We played well and it probably could have been four or five with the chances we missed.

“We weren’t overly analytical on the performance, it was just about getting the boys a runout after having the break.”

Rose return to Superleague action on Saturday when they welcome Jeanfield Swifts to Prestonfield for their first competitive fixture of 2017.