Linlithgow Rose on revenge mission at Broughty

Linlithgow Rose will be out to avenge the defeat which began their disappointing league campaign when they travel to Broughty on Saturday.

Broughty Athletic’s 2-1 win at Prestonfield on the opening day of the season was the catalyst for a campaign in which they have lost almost half their Super league matches so far.

Broughty currently sit fifth in the table while Linlithgow languish in the bottom half, albeit with games in hand.

Rose boss Todd Lumsden said: “They are having a decent season and it was a hard fought game which we were on the wrong end of in the earlier part of the season.

“But no doubt both teams will be slightly different now to what they were then.

“It’ll not be an easy game going up there. We’ll need to apply ourselves in the right way and hopefully our quality can come through.”

Rose go into the game boosted by Saturday’s fine 5-0 Scottish Junior Cup win at Dundee North End.

Tommy Coyne’s hat-trick took his total for the season to 18 and Lumsden admitted he is delighted to see the striker adding typical striker’s tap-ins to his repertoire.

He said: “Earlier in the season we spoke about the kind of goals that he scored last year.

“A lot were shots from distance and I said but ‘where’s all the tap-ins’ and that’s what we’ve been working on.

“His first one was just absolute pure quality, he’s taken a touch and chipped the keeper from about 25 yards.

“But the second two were just as pleasing because he’s tapping it in from inside the six-yard box off a cross. To add that to his already all-round ability for goalscoring is fantastic.”