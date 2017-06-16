Linlithgow Rose set to light up at Prestonfield

Work is now well under way on the installation of a new floodlight system at Linlithgow Rose’s Prestonfield stadium.

The upgrading of the club’s existing lights is expected to be completed within the next couple of weeks.

And club president Les Donaldson hopes the new lights will help Rose avoid the traditional end-of-season fixture pile-up which affects so many junior clubs.

He said: “This year where we were playing Saturday, Monday, Wednesday, Saturday - that’s no use for players who are working and so on.

“Because we’ve got the floodlights and we’re in the big Scottish Cup, if we get any kind of decent run at all it means that we’re not as far behind in our own fixtures with the juniors.

“We’d be hopeful that we can get fixtures allocated to us we can play these games in midweek and keep up.”

Rose’s run to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup in 2015-16 - they eventually lost 4-2 to Ross County - was instrumental in helping to generate funds to help pay for the new lights.

Donaldson added: “The cup run was a big help. Every year we try to do something different at the park and we had been keen to put up floodlights for years.

“When we saw the old floodlights and how bad they were, we were keen to make it more professional.

“We had floodlights which had been there for well over 30 years. They have been used but the poles have been up for many years and we were a bit concerned about safety.

“Nothing’s in place yet, but we certainly would like to open the floodlights with a game against one of the senior teams.”