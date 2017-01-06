Linlithgow Rose want swift return to winning ways against Jeanfield

Linlithgow Rose return to action on Saturday when they welcome Jeanfield Swifts to Prestonfield for the first Superleague match of 2017.

Rose will be strong favourites to overcome a Swifts side currently sitting second bottom of the table after gaining promotion last season.

But Rose boss Todd Lumsden is taking nothing for granted, particularly as Rose themselves are only two places better off than their opponents on Saturday.

He said: “I don’t really look too much into league positions in terms of how we approach the game. You need to approach the game in the right way regardless of who you are playing in the league.

“We’ve played a couple of teams that have been struggling and they’ve done well against us. You really just have to apply yourself regardless of who you are playing and where they are in the league.”

Having tried to strike a balance between giving players time off with their families and maintaining fitness levels over the festive season, Rose eased themselves back into action with a 2-0 friendly win over Lowland League side Whitehill Welfare at the XCite Centre on Tuesday.

Lumsden said: “It probably could have been four or five with the chances we missed. But we weren’t overly analytical on the performance, it was just about getting the boys a runout after having the break.”

However midfielder Ross Gray suffered concussion during the game and is a doubt for Saturday.