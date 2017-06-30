Linlithgow Rose won’t follow Kelty out of junior game

Linlithgow Rose insist they won’t be following Kelty Hearts in pulling out of the junior game in a bid to step up to the senior ranks.

The reigning Superleague champions have left the juniors behind and switched to the East of Scotland League as they seek to scale the pyramid system into the SPFL.

But Rose president Les Donaldson says he doesn’t see the Prestonfield club following suit.

He told the Gazette: “Linlithgow’s a club run by members and we’ve had nothing at all from any of them to take that particular step.

“I wouldn’t think there would be anyone in Linlithgow who would want to leave the juniors to go to the East of Scotland League.

“You’re not even guaranteed [to go up].

“Look at what happened with East Kilbride. It’s just ludicrious to think that you win your league and that doesn’t guarantee you getting in to the Third Division.”

Donaldson said that a more realistic option for change in the junior game would be a coming together of the top clubs in the various Scottish regions.

He said: “I think next year the Scottish Junior FAs are going to look at some form of Super Super League and I think that will come into being.

“We have to try and do something to support the juniors and that could be the way forward. At the end of the day we just want to get things right in the juniors rather than worry about anything else.”