Linlithgow star Coyne doubtful for Bonnyrigg clash

Linlithgow are set for the War of the Roses as they take on Bonnyrigg at Prestonfield on Saturday looking to end the year on a high.

The defending East Superleague champions have taken over Linlithgow’s mantle as the junior game’s Scottish Cup shock troops this season.

Linlithgow boss Todd Lumsden said their recent win over Championship side Dumbarton - which booked a glamour tie with Hibernian - is an indication of how tough Robbie Horn’s side will be to beat.

And the home side’s cause won’t be helped if leading striker Tommy Coyne misses out after sustaining a hand injury during Saturday’s match at Broughty.

Lumsden said: “They [Bonnyrigg] have been great and we know how difficult it’s going to be.

“We’ll have to make sure we work hard first and foremost and see if we can create a little bit of quality but we’re really up against it, down to the bare bones in terms of numbers.

“As far as Tommy’s concerned there’s nothing broken but there’s nerve damage and he can’t feel one of his fingers. He can train but if you can’t move your arm it’s going to be hard to run and play football.

“It might seem a strange injury, but if you can’t hold off defenders it makes it difficult. We’ll just need to assess him.”

Reece Donaldson will also incur a suspension after his red card at Broughty, where Lumsden felt for his players as they played over an hour with 10 men and went 2-0 up, only to be pegged back by a last-minute equaliser.

Lumsden said: “Losing a goal on 90 minutes from a corner was really hard to take after how much effort the players had put into it.”