Linlithgow star Coyne ‘touch and go’ for Auchinleck match

Striker Tommy Coyne is facing a race against time to be fit for Linlithgow Rose’s Scottish Junior Cup semi-final with Auchinleck Talbot.

The first leg takes place at Prestonfield on Saturday with Coyne - struggling with a hamstring injury - rated as “touch and go” by boss Todd Lumsden.

Going into the clash with the Ayrshire cracks without their talismanic striker - Coyne has hit 31 goals this season, including 13 in Rose’s five Scottish Junior Cup ties - would be a major blow.

But the two-legged semi means that even if his ruled out of Saturday’s showdown there is still a chance he and defender Jamie MacKenzie, who is also struggling with injury, could make the return at Beechwood Park the following week.

Rose are chasing a fifth cup triumph but Lumsden knows it will be tough against the record 11-time winners - but is looking forward to the occasion at what should be a packed Prestonfield with Talbot likely to bring through a large travelling support.

He said: “I believe their manager was at our game on Saturday. I haven’t had the luxury of missing our own game to watch them, but we’ve had them watched over the few weeks so hopefully we’ll be well prepared.

“These are the games you want to play in and you want your big players to stand up and be counted and show their character.

“It’ll be a great atmosphere with 1,500 to 2,000 people in the ground.

“But regardless of what happens over the 90 minutes it will still only be half-time. It can’t be won in one game but providing we’re in touch distance we’re still in the tie.”