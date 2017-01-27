Linlithgow switch focus from cup glory to league points

Linlithgow Rose boss Todd Lumsden has told his squad to forget all about their bid for Scottish Junior Cup glory for the moment.

Rose booked their place in the last 16 of the junior game’s showpiece competition and will find out on Tuesday who they face in the fifth round.

But Lumsden wants his players to put dreams of cup success to one side and concentrate on improving Rose’s unusually low league position - starting with Saturday’s trip to face Dundonald Bluebell.

The Rose boss said: “It will be a tough game. They’ve got quite a good home record but I think with the way our season has gone it doesn’t matter where we play or who we play, every game has been a tough game.

“We just need to guard against any kind of complacency after last week’s great result and good performance.

“We can’t afford to be complacent going into this game. Now the challenge is that, the cup form is good but we can’t do anything until the draw’s been done. Now we need to focus on the league to get more points on the board and start to move up the table.

“We are where we are and we just need to try and rectify that over the next few weeks.”

The Scottish Junior Cup draw will be made in Glasgow on Tuesday but Lumsden is unconcerned who Rose will face, partly because he’s more focussed on Saturday’s match and partly because he can’t do anything about it anyway.

He said: “You can hope for what you want but in cup draws you get what you’re given. There’s some tough ties in the hat but in the cup you take it one game at a time. Whoever we get we’ll apply the same approach in terms of due diligence.”