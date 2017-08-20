Lochee 1 Linlithgow 5: Rampant Rose stake title claim

Have your say

Linlithgow Rose fired a warning shot to their title rivals with a 5-1 thumping of Lochee United on Saturday.

Previously unbeaten Lochee had no answer as Mark Bradley's side bounced back from their midweek defeat at Broxburn in emphatic fashion.

Aiden Malone headed the opener midway through the first half from a superb Robert Sloan delivery.

Blair Batchelor rounded the keeper to double Rose's lead and Gary Thom headed home from a corner to make it 3-0 just before half-time.

A nightmare own goal by Scott Webster - accidentally sending a Colin Leiper clearance past his own keeper from 25 yards - put Rose four up on 68 minutes.

Greg Kirk pulled one back for the home side before Owen Ronald swept home a Malone cross to round off a comprehensive win for the visitors.