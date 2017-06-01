Lochee 1 Linlithgow Rose 3: Kelbie double gets Bradley off to flier

Linlithgow Rose bagged all three points at Lochee on Saturday in the first match of manager Mark Bradley’s second spell in charge.

The first half was largely even although the Rose created more chances.

Sean Muhsin forced a low save from keeper Mark Fotheringham at his near post following a good pass from Conor Kelly and then, as Lochee struggled to clear their lines, Kevin Kelbie linked with Kelly but his shot was blocked out for a corner.

Kelbie - in for the injured Tommy Coyne - had a chance to put the Rose ahead but shot just past the post, before another curling effort edged just high.

Gary Thom was booked for a foul on Lochee’s Bryan Deasley.

After the break the offside flag denied Lochee when Paul Blackwood headed in Stephen McNally’s cross.

But Rose were the dominant side and took the lead on the hour.

Kelly’s free-kick was headed back across goal by Kelbie for Colin Leiper to volley home from close range.

Rose doubled their lead eight minutes later when, after some nice play on the left, Harvey Swann cut the ball back to Kelbie who slammed home.

The result was then put beyond any doubt in the 76th minute when Kelbie scored his second with a low shot into the far corner of the net following a neat pass from Ross Gray.

In the final 10 minutes, Kelbie was unlucky not to get his hat trick when his shot hit the post.

Instead Paddy Deane scored a late consolation goal for the home side, but it wasn’t enough to prevent a good victory which moved Rose up to ninth position in the East Superleague table with two games till to play.