mcgonigal happy with Bu display

Bo’ness boss Allan McGonigal previewed his new-look side with a convincing win over a strong Hamilton Accies Under- 20s team on Wednesday.

The BUs won 2-0 at Newtown Park and McGonigal was delighted with his side’s performance against the Premiership club’s youth squad. Despite signing a number of new recruits, McGonigal’s teamsheet consisted of only 11 signed players with three subs being brought along on the night.

The BU boss said: ‘‘We were short on players due to four being on holidays.

“But we were never going to turn down a match against the Accies side so I was able to enlist three young subs who were only contacted 24 hours prior to the game and they did well.’’

On the game itself, boss McGonigal said: ‘‘The team did really well and did what was asked of them against a young team that had just returned victorious from an annual football tournament in Oban.’’

The BU boss added that Kelty Hearts recruits Archie Campbell and Jack Wilson were set to remain at Kelty for the time being as the Fife club is experiencing injury problems.

But McGonigal said that they will be at Newtown Park in the near future. And it is hoped the Accies Under-20 players will join the club this weekend in time for the Hurlford match.

Among them will be Rico Quitongo, son of former Hearts player Jose, and keeper Darren Jamieson.

Additional new signings this week included midfielder Callum Scott, from Camelon and Alan Comrie, also a midfielder, from Sauchie. As reported in last week’s Journal, Chris Gray had been expected to sign for the club but changed his mind, citing travelling, and instead signed for Musselburgh.

Talking ahead of the Hurlford match, McGonigal said: ‘‘The match will be a big test for the players as we are up against a top West Super league side.

‘‘It’s a friendly match and the result is not that important, it’s more important that the players gel together.’’