McGonigal rings the changes ahead of cup crunch

Bo’ness United manager Allan McGonigal is set to rest virtually his entire team for this Saturday’s final league game at Carnoustie Panmure.

McGonigal – whose team beat local rivals Linlithgow Rose 2-0 in a home East Superleague encounter on Saturday – wants his team to be as fresh as possible for playing Rose at home again in Monday night’s crunch Fife and Lothians Cup quarter-final.

“The game this Saturday doesn’t really mean anything to me,” McGonigal said.

“We are already guaranteed to finish third in the league.

“So all the players that have not been playing will be getting a game.

“We must rest as many players as we can to give us a freshness for Linlithgow.

“This is our World Cup final on Monday.

“I have lost two finals in this cup before with Bo’ness but we need to focus on getting past Linlithgow first before we think about the chance of reaching another final.”

Stuart Hunter and Ross Philp (missing last Saturday due to unavailability and suspension respectively) are the only two Bo’ness regulars who will start this Saturday.

Allan stressed that Bo’ness should benefit from Linlithgow not having the luxury of resting players for their home league game against Kelty Hearts this Saturday, such is the pressing need for them to get points in the battle against relegation.

Monday’s tie will see Bo’ness going for their fourth triumph over Rose this season.