Road rage from Bo’ness Utd

Bo’ness United boss Allan McGonigal thinks it would be madness for his team’s Scottish Junior Cup third round tie at Blantyre Vics to go ahead a week on Saturday.

Motorists face major upheaval from November 18 to 21, with two hour delays predicted as demolition work continues on Bothwellpark Road Bridge, with a complete closure of the M74 from Junction 4 Maryville to Junction 5 Raith.

This route would be the one used by the Bo’ness United coach and up to five busloads of supporters on Saturday, November 19. As things stand, they face the nightmare prospect of being stranded on the packed diversion route and not even making it to Blantyre in time for kick-off.

“Hopefully we’ll see common sense and this game will be rearranged,” McGonigal said.

“Both Blantyre Vics and ourselves have asked the Junior FA to postpone the tie until the following week but they have refused which is an absolute disgrace.

“It would be an absolute joke asking supporters and players to try to get to that game under those circumstances.

“Hamilton Accies and Hearts have rearranged their fixture scheduled for that Saturday and we should be doing the same thing.”

Allan said that Bo’ness club secretary Dougie Argent had emailed the Scottish Junior FA to request that the tie be switched. But the Junior FA had replied by saying that Bo’ness would just need to set off earlier in the morning to get to Blantyre on time.

Scottish Junior FA secretary Tom Johnston said he would discuss the matter with his management committee before making a decision.